Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir comes out of international retirement

LAHORE: Controversial Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has decided to come out of international retirement and make himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas in June.

Amir, who was banned from cricket for five years between 2010 to 2015 on spot-fixing charges and was also briefly jailed for his crime, had retired in 2021 from all forms of international cricket.

However, he has kept on playing in T20 leagues across the globe and now the new PCB regime under chairman Mohsin Naqvi has convinced him to take back his retirement.

“I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan,” Amir wrote on ‘X’.

The left-arm speedster, who last played for Pakistan in a T20I in Manchester in August, 2020 is expected to be summoned for the national camp in Kakul.

“After discussing with family and we’ll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for the upcoming T20WC, I want to do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be my greatest aspirations,” he said.

The soon-to-be 32 Amir has so far played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for an aggregate of 259 scalps across formats. Agencies

