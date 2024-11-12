Pakistan May Withdraw From Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After India Refused To Travel

ISLAMABAD: The possibility of Pakistan's withdrawal from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 looms large, as per a report by Dawn.

As per reports, hosts Pakistan may decide to pull out of the ICC event scheduled to be next held in February 2025.

This speculation comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Men in Blue will not be travelling to Pakistan and is comfortable having a neutral venue for its matches, like UAE.

The latest development also comes in the backdrop of reports suggesting that the international governing body may consider shifting the tournament entirely.