Pakistan May Withdraw From Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After India Refused To Travel

ISLAMABAD: The possibility of Pakistan's withdrawal from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 looms large, as per a report by Dawn.
As per reports, hosts Pakistan may decide to pull out of the ICC event scheduled to be next held in February 2025.
This speculation comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Men in Blue will not be travelling to Pakistan and is comfortable having a neutral venue for its matches, like UAE.
The latest development also comes in the backdrop of reports suggesting that the international governing body may consider shifting the tournament entirely.
Another report has indicated that the ICC has sought confirmation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), if the hybrid model is acceptable to them.
The BCCI has reportedly told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is acceptable to them only if the final is held in Dubai and not in Pakistan.
ALSO READ: If Rohit is not available for Perth Test, Bumrah will lead India: Gambhir Gambhir
ALSO WATCH: