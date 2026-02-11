Pakistan register second victory at T20 World Cup

Colombo: Pakistan registered second victory at the T20 World Cup on Tuesday night as they beat minnors USA by 32 runs here at the Sinhalese Sports Club stadium.

Pakistan posted a competitive 190/9 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to opener Sahibzada Farhan’s 73-run knock. In reply, USA managed 158 runs in 20 overs losing 8 wickets.

Shubham Ranjane scored 51 runs off 30 balls while Shayan Jahangir struck 49 off 34 balls for USA. Usman Tariq claimed 3 wickets.

Earlier, for pakistan the foundation was laid by the opening pair of Saim Ayub and Farhan, who shared a vital 54-run partnership for the first wicket. Ayub started positively, scoring 19 runs off 17 balls, but it was Farhan who really stamped his authority on the innings. The left-hander was in explosive form, hitting 73 runs off just 41 balls, including six fours and five towering sixes. Farhan’s fearless approach allowed Pakistan to get off to a flying start, setting the tone for the innings.

After Ayub’s dismissal, the innings saw a brief hiccup, but Farhan’s partnership with former captain Babar Azam steadied the ship. Together, they put on a substantial 81 runs for the third wicket. Babar, who scored a well-measured 46 runs from 32 balls, ensured the momentum never faltered. His ability to rotate the strike while punishing loose deliveries complemented Farhan’s aggression perfectly. This partnership was crucial in maintaining the run rate above 9 per over, providing a solid platform for a strong finish.

The middle and lower-middle order faced some pressure as wickets fell at regular intervals. Skipper Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz failed to make significant contributions, and Usman Khan and Abrar Ahmed fell to run-outs, disrupting the batting flow. However, Shadab Khan played a vital cameo towards the end, smashing 30 runs off just 12 deliveries with a strike rate of 250, injecting much-needed impetus into the innings. Shaheen Afridi also contributed a brisk unbeaten 9 (4) to help his side touch the 190-run mark.

On the bowling front, Shadley van Schalkwyk was the standout performer, claiming four wickets for 25 runs in his four overs. His ability to break partnerships and maintain a tight line troubled Pakistan’s batsmen at regular intervals. Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, and Harmeet Singh chipped in with a wicket apiece, but none could stem the flow of runs during the key partnerships.

Brief scores: Pakistan 190/9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 73, Babar Azam 46, Shadley van Schalkwyk 4-25, Mohammad Mohsin 1-27) beat USA 158/8 in 20 overs (Shubham Ranjane 51, Shayan Jahangir 49, Usman Tariq 3/27, Shadab Khan 2/26). Agencies

