Lahore: The runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament, Pakistan have named their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with Babar Azam leading a strong side after he was reinstated as their white-ball captain earlier this year. In a boost for Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf was included in the squad after he recovered from an injury, having last featured for the side in January. IANS

Also Read: T20I: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shah Afridi excel as Pakistan beat Ireland

Also Watch: