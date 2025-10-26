Pakistan stars cleared for Big Bash League

Melbourne: Pakistan’s leading cricketers have been cleared to participate in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) following initial uncertainties regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) stance on providing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for overseas leagues.

The development follows a notice from the PCB’s chief operating officer, Sumair Ahmad Syed, in late September, which halted players from joining foreign T20 leagues. However, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that the matter has now been resolved, and all Pakistani players with BBL contracts will participate as planned.

“That came through last week,” ESPNCricinfo quoted CA chief executive Todd Greenberg as saying. “So they’ll all be playing, they’ve all been cleared to play, which we’re really excited about because we’ve got some great Pakistan players in the BBL, so looking forward to seeing them here this summer.”

Among the notable Pakistani players confirmed for the season are Babar Azam (Sydney Sixers), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Brisbane Heat), Hasan Ali (Adelaide Strikers), Mohammad Rizwan (Melbourne Renegades), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), and Shadab Khan (Sydney Thunder). IANS

