Pakistan thump Sri Lanka to seal T20I series

RAWALPINDI: Maaz Sadaqat fell four runs short of a century as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 82 runs in the second T20 international on Sunday night, sealing the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Sadaqat struck 96 from 51 balls, while Sahibzada Farhan made 73 off 44 deliveries as Pakistan posted 215-3 in Rawalpindi—its highest T20 total on home soil. Mohammad Imran then took 3-11 to bowl Sri Lanka out for 133-7, giving Pakistan its biggest T20 victory against the tourists. Agencies

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