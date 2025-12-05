Pandya mania forces venue shift for Baroda–Gujarat SMAT match

Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya’s comeback triggered such overwhelming fan frenzy that organisers had no choice but to shift the Baroda–Gujarat SMAT fixture to a high-capacity stadium.

The match, originally scheduled here at the Gymkhana Ground, was relocated to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, known for hosting major international matches and IPL fixtures. It provides stronger security architecture and greater crowd-handling capacity, making it the preferred choice for a turnout of this scale.

Officials confirmed that the decision was taken after unusually large gatherings of fans were recorded near team hotels, practice nets, and ticket counters — far exceeding typical domestic tournament turnout. In Baroda’s previous game against Punjab, play was interrupted multiple times due to pitch invasions as fans rushed out to meet Hardik.

The surge, organisers say, is driven entirely by the excitement to watch Hardik Pandya, whose star power continues to attract fans in overwhelming numbers.

“The enthusiasm for Hardik Pandya is unbelievable. Fan turnout, enquiries, and crowd movement exceeded our projections by a huge margin. To ensure safety and smooth match operations, we decided to shift the match to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium,” a senior organizing official said. IANS

