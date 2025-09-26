Para Archery World Championships: Rakesh, Toman set-up all Indian final; Sheetal confirms third medal

Gwangju: India confirmed at least three medals at the Para Archery World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Thursday, with an all-India final set up in the men’s compound open category and teenage sensation Sheetal Devi storming into the women’s compound final.

Rakesh Kumar, the Paralympic bronze medallist from Paris, and relative international newcomer Toman Kumar marched into the gold medal match of the men’s compound open individual section after contrasting semifinal wins.

Rakesh, seeded seventh, continued his fine form to overcome third seed Nathan MacQueen of Great Britain 147-143, while Toman edged past compatriot Shyam Sunder Swami by a single point, 144-143.

Shyam, who had qualified as the 17th seed, will now fight for bronze against MacQueen on Saturday, ensuring India remain in contention for a clean sweep of medals in the event. Seeded fifth after qualification, he stunned higher-ranked rivals en route to the summit clash against the vastly experienced Rakesh.

India’s medal tally received another boost from star para-archer Sheetal Devi.

The 18-year-old Jammu and Kashmir girl, who shoots without arms and uses her feet and chin, produced a commanding 145-140 win over Great Britain’s Jodie Grinham to advance to the women’s compound final.

The final will be a repeat of Pilsen 2023, where Turkiye’s Oznur Cure Girdi had narrowly beaten Sheetal 140-138. This time, the second-seeded Indian will look to turn the tables against the world No.1. IANS

Also Read: Woakes not in England's plans after missing Ashes, says Key

Also Watch: