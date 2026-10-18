Para Asian Games: Manasi-Thulasimathi duo assure India of medal; Nagar enters quarterfinal round

NAGOYA: Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan have secured India a medal for the second edition in a row, reaching the semifinals of the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 at the Asian Para Games on Saturday.

The Indian duo, who won silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, beat China’s Yuemei Liu and Tongtong Li 21-10, 21-17 for their second straight sucessive win, sealing a top two spot in Group A with one match still to play.

Since both losing semifinalists are guaranteed bronze, the win ensured India a podium finish.

Joshi and Thulasimathi had earlier overcome Indonesia’s Rahayu Warining and Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh on Friday. They will take on China’s Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in their last group fixture on Monday.

The SL3-SU5 doubles event is a combined standing category for players with lower or upper limb impairments.

Krishna Nagar, the Tokyo Paralympics champion, also picked up his second consecutive win in the SH6 men’s singles group stage, booking a place in the quarterfinals.

Nagar beat Indonesia’s Subhan 21-13, 21-15 to lock in a top-two finish in Group C, with one group match remaining. The SH6 category is meant for players of short stature.

India registered several other victories in the singles events as well, with Paris Paralympics champion Nitesh Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics winner Pramod Bhagat performing strongly in men’s singles SL3, a standing category for players with lower limb impairments.

Nitesh beat Thailand’s Natthapol Chamnanwet 21-6, 21-7, while Bhagat beat China’s Xiong Lichuan 21-17, 21-16. Agencies

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