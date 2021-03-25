Para-athletes face harrowing time after a last-minute change of venue

NEW DELHI: A last-minute change of venue, from Chennai to Bangalore, for the 19th National Para Athletics Championships forced para-athletes to undergo a harrowing time. Almost all the athletes had reached Chennai for the competition that started on Wednesday, and then had to rush to Bangalore, an exercise that forced them to spend more money on travel and accommodation, besides enduring a lot of inconvenience.



With surge in new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) shifted the championships venue at the eleventh hour after the state government cancelled permission to host the four-day competition. "After reaching Chennai from Haryana, I was told that the venue had changed. Immediately, I rushed to Bengaluru to make hotel arrangements. I had to pay a bit more for accommodation but I didn't have any choice at that moment," one of the participants told IANS from Bengaluru.

Deepa Malik, a 2016 Rio Olympic medallist and PCI president, wasn't available for a comment. She didn't respond to text messages too.

The competition is now being organised at Kanteerava Stadium and Vidyanagar Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), too, raised concern about the lack of facilities in Bengaluru. Arrangement for wheelchair athletes and Covid-19 protocols are amongst the things lacking in Bengaluru, said athletes. (IANS)

