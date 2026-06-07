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Paraguay Sweat on Fitness of Star Midfielder Julio Enciso After Injury Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Paraguay has been dealt with a blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with star midfielder Julio Enciso sustaining an injury during an international friendly against Nicaragua on Friday.
Julio Enciso
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NEW DELHI: Paraguay has been dealt with a blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with star midfielder Julio Enciso sustaining an injury during an international friendly against Nicaragua on Friday.

The Strasbourg player seemed to get injured around the 22nd minute, after which he was stretchered off the pitch. He was replaced by Mauricio.

Paraguay is placed in Group D alongside co-host USA, Australia, and Turkiye. The La Albirroja open their campaign against USA on June 12.

Media reports suggest that Enciso could be sidelined for two to three weeks, which means the 22-year-old could be out for majority of Paraguay’s group-stage campaign. Agencies

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FIFA World Cup 2026
Julio Enciso
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