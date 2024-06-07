Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Government clears foreign training camps, competitions

New Delhi: The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved multiple proposals from many sportspersons who are scheduled to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. The sportspersons whose proposals have been approved include wrestler Vinesh Phogat, pistol shooter Arjun Cheema, paddler Manika Batra, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

Vinesh has sought financial assistance for a competition and training camp in Madrid, Spain followed by a training camp in Boulogne sur-Mer, France. She is set to compete in the Grand Prix, in Spain, in July before spending a week in training there before heading to Boulogne sur-Mer, France to train for 20 days ahead of the Olympic Games. IANS

