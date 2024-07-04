Paris-bound wrestler Anshu Malik advised 2-week rest after shoulder sprain

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Anshu Malik, who has qualfied for the Paris Olympics in women’s 57kg weight category, has reportedly been advised a two-week rest following a strain she sustained on her left shoulder during a training session.

The 22-year-old secured a Paris 2024 quota in the women’s 57 kg freestyle category from the Asian wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in April this year. She also bagged a silver medal at the Budapest Ranking Series in June.

Following an injury scare during a training, Anshu was admitted to a hospital on June 23 and discharged on June 28. Also, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had sought a status report from the grappler.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, the hospital discharge summary, which was submitted by Anshu to the WFI, advises the grappler to rest and “avoid wrestling practice for the next two weeks.”

The medical report indicated that the wrestler is recovering well and has begun 30-minute brisk walks. However, the advised two-week rest remains a concern. IANS

