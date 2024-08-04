Paris Games Medals Tally: Leon Marchand Wins Fourth Gold in 200m IM; Ebden & Peers, Chen Meng, and Lim Sihyeon Secure Golds in Tennis, Table Tennis, and Archery

Country G S B T

1. China 15 11 9 35

2. Australia 12 7 5 24

3. France 11 13 14 38

4. USA 10 20 18 48

5. GB 10 10 12 32

6.S. Korea 9 6 4 19

7. Japan 8 4 8 20

8. Italy 6 8 4 18

9. N’lands 5 4 4 13

10.Germany 4 3 2 9

50. India 0 0 3 3

Magical Marchand takes fourth swimming gold

Leon Marchand fulfilled what French fans may regard as destiny as he swept to a fourth gold medal at his home Paris Games by winning the men’s 200 metres Individual Medley in an Olympic record time on Friday. Roared on by a delirious crowd at La Defense Arena, Marchand took control from the second backstroke leg, stretched his lead through the breaststroke, then powered home with a time of one minute, 54.06 seconds, only 0.06 seconds short of Ryan Lochte’s 13-year record. Britain’s Duncan Scott won the silver, more than a second behind Marchand, while China’s defending champion Wang Shun took the bronze. The win made Marchand the first French athlete to take four individual golds, as opposed to team ones, at a single Summer Games and only the third male swimmer to do so after Americans Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz.

Ebden, Peers win men’s doubles gold

Australian duo Matthew Ebden and John Peers won the gold medal in the Olympic tennis men’s doubles as they beat American pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram 6-7(6) 7-6(1) 10-8 on Saturday.

China’s Chen wins women’s singles gold

China’s Chen Meng won the gold medal in the women’s table tennis singles final, with her teammate Sun Yingsha taking silver. Japan’s Hina Hayata secured bronze.

South Korea’s Lim wins gold in archery

South Korea’s Lim Sihyeon won gold in the women’s individual archery event, taking home her third title during the Games. Lim’s compatriot Nam Suhyeon took silver, ensuring their country dominated the podium. But France’s Lisa Barbelin fought off South Korea’s Jeon Hunyoung for the bronze, winning France’s first medal in the event to a wild roar from the crowd.

Also Read: Nikhat Zareen opens up on ‘hardest defeat’ she has ever faced, vows to ‘fight harder’

Also watch: