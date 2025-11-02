Paris Masters: Felix Auger-Aliassime to face Jannik Sinner in final

PARIS: Felix Auger-Aliassime will face second seed Jannik Sinner in the final of Paris Masters.

Felix Auger-Aliassime held his nerve to beat in-form Kazakh Alexander Bublik and reach the second Masters final of his career in Paris.

The Canadian ninth seed clinched a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 victory at the La Defense Arena, as Bublik crumbled from 4-1 up in the second set of his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal.

On the other hand, Sinner outplayed the 3rd seed Alexander Zverev 6-0, 6-1 in the second semifinal.

“It’s a pleasure. All finals of the Masters 1000s are a dream, but (especially) in Paris, a tournament with so much history and important past champions,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“I hope I can get the support of the French crowd for one more day to push me to the end.”

Auger-Aliassime climbs above Lorenzo Musetti into the eighth and last qualifying spot for the ATP Finals in Turin later this month.

The 25-year-old can seal his second appearance in the season-ending tournament with victory in Sunday’s showpiece match.

Auger-Aliassime fell just short of a Masters title at the 2024 Madrid Open against Andrey Rublev.

Bublik, who made the French Open quarterfinals in Paris earlier this year, can no longer reach the Finals despite an excellent year in which he has won four ATP titles.

A tight first set flew by without a single break-point opportunity, before two weak forehands into the net from Bublik allowed a rock-solid Auger-Aliassime to win the tie-break.

The match burst into life early in the second. Bublik seized a 2-0 lead only to give the break straight back.

He reacted by smashing his racquet repeatedly against the court, earning himself a code violation.

The Canadian presented Bublik with another gift, firing a simple volley well wide as he slipped 3-1 behind.

World number 16 Bublik could not maintain his momentum.

Auger-Aliassime reeled off five successive games against an increasingly forlorn Bublik, taking his first match point with a thumping cross-court forehand. Agencies

Also Read: Iyer discharged from hospital, to remain in Sydney for recovery, informs BCCI