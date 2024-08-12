Paris Olympic 2024: American gymnast Jordan Chiles stripped of bronze medal

Paris: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the bronze medal given to American gymnast Jordan Chiles in the floor exercise at the Paris Games will be reallocated to Ana Barbosu of Romania. It comes after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling upheld an appeal by the Romanian Olympic Committee that an inquiry submitted by the USA about Chiles’ score in the gymnastics floor exercise final was filed beyond the 1-minute deadline.

“The IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Barbosu (Romania). We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal,” the IOC statement read.

The International Gymnastics Federation (Fig) also confirmed that “the ranking of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Finals has been modified accordingly, with Ana Barbosu (ROU) ranking third with a score of 13.700.”

“The initial score of 13.666 given to Jordan Chiles (USA) is reinstated,” it added.

Jordan Chiles initially scored 13.666 in Monday’s final, placing fifth. Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, with a score of 13.7, believed she had won bronze. However, after Chiles’ coach, Cecile Landi, requested a review of her difficulty rating, officials upgraded her score to 13.766, moving her to third place. IANS

