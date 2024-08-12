Paris Olympic 2024: American Masai Russell takes 100m hurdles gold by a whisker

PARIS: American Masai Russell won the Olympic 100 metres hurdles title in a blanket finish on Saturday, edging out home hope Cyrena Samba-Mayela and Tokyo champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Russell clocked 12.33 seconds as French President Emmanuel Macron watched from the stands and Samba-Mayela delivered France's first track medal of the Paris Games with silver in 12.34 and Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn (12.36) took bronze.

Russell was in superb shape after setting a world lead of 12.25 at the US trials in June and she exploded out of the blocks before gliding over the hurdles.

She held on by her fingernails as Samba-Mayela gained ground with every step and Camacho-Quinn tried to make up for a poor start.

There was a confusing moment as the results board initially showed Samba-Mayela's name first - and then Camacho-Quinn's at the top of the standings - before settling on Russell.

The crowd at the Stade de France was elated nonetheless and Camacho-Quinn delivered Puerto Rico's first medal of the Games. Agencies

