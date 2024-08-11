Paris Olympic 2024: Dominican Republic’s Paulino wins 400m gold

PARIS: Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino surged to victory in the 400 metres on Friday to add Olympic gold to her world title.

Paulino, who won silver in Tokyo, has been unbeaten over the distance at four consecutive athletics meets this year and stormed to a comfortable lead halfway through the lap, finishing in 48.17 seconds.

That broke the Olympic record set in 1996 by France’s Marie-Jose Perec.

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser took silver and Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek earned the bronze. Agencies

