Paris Olympic: Dutch men's cycling team breaks world record in team sprint

PARIS: The Netherlands set a new world record in the men’s team sprint as they set up a gold-medal showdown against Britain later on Tuesday at the National Velodrome. Roy van der Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland rocketed around three-lap race in 41.191 seconds -- beating their previous world best of 41.225.

Britain’s trio of Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin also impressed in their first-round heat with a time of 41.819. Australia and France will contest the bronze medal. Agencies

