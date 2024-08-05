Paris Olympic: Italy's Sara Errani-Jasmine Paolini win women’s doubles tennis gold

PARIS: Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini beat Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider 2-6, 6-1, (10-7) to win Olympic gold in the women's doubles tennis on Sunday. Russians Andreeva and Shnaider, who were competing as neutrals, took the opening set but had to settle for silver after the Italian pair fought back.

"(It's) not easy after the first set, just wanted to do better in the second set. It's so important... we gave everything and we got the gold medal," Paolini said.

Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Czech pair Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova to win the bronze medal. Agencies

