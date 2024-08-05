Paris Olympic: Thea LaFond wins triple jump for Dominica’s first ever Olympic medal

PARIS: Thea LaFond made history for her Caribbean island nation of Dominica by winning gold in the triple jump in Paris on Saturday to claim the country's first ever Olympic medal.

Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts took then silver and the United States' Jasmine Moore claimed bronze.

LaFond made herself the woman to beat with her second attempt of 15.02 metres - a world best this year - and that proved impossible to better, with rain also making conditions more treacherous for the triple jumpers.

The whole country had been holding its breath hoping she would win a medal, LaFond told Reuters ahead of the final. Having delivered that and more, she celebrated wildly in the Stade de France, draped in the Dominican flag.

The contest was made more unpredictable as Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, world record holder and Tokyo gold medallist, missed the Games due to an Achilles tendon injury. Ricketts jumped her season's best of 14.87 metres to win silver, and Moore came third with 14.67. Bronze medallist in Tokyo, Spain's Ana Peleteiro (14.59) was visibly upset with her performance, unable to match LaFond's jump and finishing sixth. World number one Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba came fifth with a 14.62 metre jump. Agencies

