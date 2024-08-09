Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat To Wrestle For Bronze On Day 14

PARIS: As the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 approaches the final stages, several events are coming to an end with key disciplines including athletics, golf, and wrestling scheduled to be held on Day 14 of the quadrennial event.
The Indian contingent has a chance to boost their medal tally with Aman Sehrawat just one win away from clinching a bronze medal in the men’s 57kg wrestling category.
Aman started-off well in this tournament by emerging victorious in his first two bouts owing to technical superiority but he was eventually knocked out by Japan's Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals.
Representing Chhatrasal, Aman stepped in for Ravi Dahiya and is now tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that India's wrestling medal streak, ongoing since 2008, continues in Paris.
Higuchi was all over the Indian wrestler from the get-go. The Rio 2016 silver medallist scored four points on his initial attack and continued to accumulate points throughout the first period.
In a dominating display, the Japanese wrapped up the bout held at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in only two minutes and 14 seconds.
However, Aman Sehrawat still has an opportunity to bring home India's first wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.
As far as athletics is concerned, the Indian men's as well as the women's 4x400m relay teams will take the field as their eyes are set on securing a berth in the final.
The Indian teams are coming into this event riding on the back of impressive performance at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and their direct qualification for the Paris Games during the World Athletics Relays.
Meanwhile, in golf, Ashok and Diksha Dagar will continue their campaign in the third round of the Women’s Individual Stroke Play event.
Ashok completed Round 2 with a 1-under par overall, bouncing back after a challenging start with a series of birdies. Diksha also stands at 1-under par overall.
However, the top three competitors have raced to a commanding lead, leaving both Indian golfers needing extraordinary rounds to stay in contention.
