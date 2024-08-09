Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat To Wrestle For Bronze On Day 14

PARIS: As the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 approaches the final stages, several events are coming to an end with key disciplines including athletics, golf, and wrestling scheduled to be held on Day 14 of the quadrennial event.

The Indian contingent has a chance to boost their medal tally with Aman Sehrawat just one win away from clinching a bronze medal in the men’s 57kg wrestling category.

Aman started-off well in this tournament by emerging victorious in his first two bouts owing to technical superiority but he was eventually knocked out by Japan's Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals.