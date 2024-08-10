Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina beat Belgium to win bronze in women’s hockey

PARIS: Argentina beat Belgium 3-1 on penalties to win the bronze medal after a 2-2 draw in regulation time in women’s hockey at the Paris Olympics on Friday as forward Sofia Cairo scored on the pivotal final shot following goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino’s two blocks.

It was Argentina’s third bronze and sixth Olympic medal in women’s hockey, its second medal in a row after receiving silver in Tokyo. Belgium will have to wait another four years to try to get its first Olympic women’s medal.

“We cried the day that we lost the semifinals but we knew that we were going to get back to Argentina with a medal. We were convinced of that,” Consentino said.

“There is time afterwards to think on what we did wrong and what we did well. So, now it was all about the medal and I think it has a great value. “Everywhere we go, Argentina is there and I feel very happy to be part of that and it’s very emotional.”

Belgium defender Emma Puvrez opened the scoring in the eighth minute by calmly lofting a rebound from her penalty corner pass over an outstretched Cosentino who had stopped a shot by defender Stephanie Vanden Borre moments earlier.

An equalizer came in the 22nd minute when defender Augustina Gorzelany collected the team’s fourth penalty corner and sent it high past the defence and into the left corner of the net. Agencies

Also Read: Germany beat Argentina to reach men’s hockey semis in Paris Olympics

Also Watch: