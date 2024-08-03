Paris Olympics 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar finishes 23rd in men’s singles sculls

Paris: Indian rower Balraj Panwar was placed fifth in the final D of the men’s singles sculls, ending India’s rowing campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Panwar clocked 7:02.37 for fifth rank in the final D to finish 23rd overall on his Olympic debut. His sixth-place finish semifinal C/D saw him advance to final D which is a classification event to seal his ranking from 19th to 24th.

He had two solid outings at the Games after finishing fourth in the first heat and second in the second repechage rounds but was eliminated from medal contention after finishing fifth in the quarterfinals with a time of 7:05.10. IANS

Also Read: Paris Olympics: India’s lone rower Balraj Panwar finishes sixth in men’s singles sculls semifinal

Also Watch: