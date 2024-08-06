Paris Olympics 2024: India's Full Schedule On Day 11 - All Eyes On Neeraj Chopra, Men's Hockey Team

PARIS: The wait for India's fourth medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 continues as ace shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the bronze medal match of the men's singles event on Monday.
The Indian shooters narrowly missed out on a podium finish by losing the mixed-team skeet medal round on Day 10 of the Summer Games in Paris.
The Indian pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka were beaten by China in the tiniest of margins in the skeet mixed team event held at the Chateauroux's shooting range.
Nisha Dahiya was left heartbroken and in serious pain after her quarterfinal bout against Pak Sol Gum of North Korea.
Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand while she was leading by a scoreline of 8-1. She eventually lost the bout 8-10 in the women's 68 kg freestyle category.
All eyes will be focused on India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday as the reigning Olympic champion will begin his title defence at the Paris Olympics.
The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist will start-off his campaign with the qualifications round. The finals of the men's javelin event will take place on August 8.
India's Kishore Jena is also in contention for a medal in the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics.
Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team led by skipper Haramanpreet Singh will take on Germany in the semi-finals.
Indian defender Amit Rohidas will miss this match due to his suspension for getting a straight red card in the quarter-finals. India's appeal against his one-match suspension was rejected by the International Hockey Federation.
The 'Men in Blue' will be looking to improve on its bronze medal from the Tokyo Games and go a step further to reach the finals after a gap of 44 years.
