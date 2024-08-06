Paris Olympics 2024: India's Full Schedule On Day 11 - All Eyes On Neeraj Chopra, Men's Hockey Team

PARIS: The wait for India's fourth medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 continues as ace shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the bronze medal match of the men's singles event on Monday.

The Indian shooters narrowly missed out on a podium finish by losing the mixed-team skeet medal round on Day 10 of the Summer Games in Paris.

The Indian pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka were beaten by China in the tiniest of margins in the skeet mixed team event held at the Chateauroux's shooting range.

Nisha Dahiya was left heartbroken and in serious pain after her quarterfinal bout against Pak Sol Gum of North Korea.