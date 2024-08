Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Schedule on August 1, Thursday

Archery | Men’s and women’s elimination round | 1pm onwards

Athletics | Men’s 20 km race walk | (11 am); Women’s 20 km race walk | 12.50 pm.

Badminton | Men’s and women’s singles round of 16; Men’s and women’s doubles quarter-final | 12 pm.

BOXING | Women’s 50 kg round of 16; 54 kg quarter-finals | 2.30 pm.

Golf | Men’s first round | 2.30 pm onwards.

HOCKEY | India vs Belgium | 1.30 pm.

Judo | Women’s 78 kg + round of 32 till finals |1.30 pm.

Rowing | Men’s Singles Sculls semi-finals A/B | 1.20 pm.

Sailing | Men’s and women’s Dinghy race | 3.30 pm.

Shooting | 50m Rifle 3 Position Men’s Final |1 pm; 50m Rifle 3 Position Women’s Qualification | 3.30 pm.

Table tennis | Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals |1.30 pm.

