Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu Dominates at Paris Olympics with Swift Victory Over Estonian Opponent

PARIS: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu triumphed over Estonian opponent Kristin Kuuba in a dominant display at Paris Olympics 2024. Showcasing unmatched skill and precision Sindhu won match with scores of 21-5 and 21-10. She wrapped up contest in just 32 minutes.

From start, Sindhu demonstrated exceptional talent and focus. The first game was one-sided affair. Sindhu overwhelmed her opponent through powerful smashes and swift footwork. Her ability to control game’s pace and anticipate opponent’s moves led to commanding 21-5 win. This set decisive tone for the remainder of match leaving Estonian rival struggling to find any rhythm.

In second game, Sindhu maintained relentless assault. She showcased strategic shot placement and strong defensive skills. Her superior play left opponent with little chance to mount comeback. This culminated in 21-10 victory. Win secured Sindhu’s place in round of 16 marking second victory in group stages of tournament.

Sindhu’s performance not only highlights her readiness and fitness for competition but also solidifies her position as top contender for medal in ongoing Olympics. Her swift victory completed in just over half an hour, is testament to her preparation and skill. This raises high expectations for her future matches.

As she advances to round of 16 PV Sindhu’s fans and supporters are filled with anticipation and excitement. Her journey in Paris Olympics is being closely followed. Many hope she will continue impressive run and bring home medal. In next round, Sindhu will face He Bing Jiao. Chinese shuttler holds 11-9 lead in their head-to-head record.

Earlier in tournament two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics campaign with resounding straight-games victory over Maldives’ Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in women’s singles group stage match on Sunday. Sindhu, who has been mentored by legendary Prakash Padukone in recent months mentioned that association has been highly beneficial to her preparation and performance.