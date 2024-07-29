Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta Misses Out On Medal After Finishing 4th; Bhaker-Sarabjot To Compete For Bronze

PARIS: India's Arjun Babuta narrowly missed out on winning a medal for India in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 as he ended up in fourth position in the men's 10m air rifle final.
Although the Indian shooter missed out on a podium finish, he went down with his head held high as he remained firmly in contention for a medal throughout the tightly-fought contest.
Arjun was left disappointed after failing to secure India's second medal in the Paris Olympics after fellow shooter Manu Bhaker opened India's account in the medals tally after clinching the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol final event held on Sunday.
By doing so, the 22-year-old female shooter from Haryana became the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics. She secured third place in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Paris.
Manu Bhaker capitalized on the momentum built from her bronze from yesterday as she qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event, with teammate Sarabjot Singh.
The Indian duo finished third in the event, accumulating a total of 580 points with 20 perfect shots. They will lock horns against the Korean pair of Xue Li and Wonho Lee (who finished 4th with 579 points and 18 perfect shots) for a shot at the bronze medal on Tuesday.
The second Indian team participating in the event, comprising Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema, crashed out after finishing at the 10th position with 576 points and 14 perfect shots.
Meanwhile, it was a heartbreak for Ramita Jindal as she finished in seventh position in the 10m women's air rifle final, thereby missing out on a medal on Day 3 on Monday.
The 20-year-old scored a total of 145.3 points and found herself in fourth place at one point in an eight-woman field. Despite starting off strongly, her impact waned away in the second-half as she exited early.
