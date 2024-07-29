Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta Misses Out On Medal After Finishing 4th; Bhaker-Sarabjot To Compete For Bronze

PARIS: India's Arjun Babuta narrowly missed out on winning a medal for India in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 as he ended up in fourth position in the men's 10m air rifle final.

Although the Indian shooter missed out on a podium finish, he went down with his head held high as he remained firmly in contention for a medal throughout the tightly-fought contest.

Arjun was left disappointed after failing to secure India's second medal in the Paris Olympics after fellow shooter Manu Bhaker opened India's account in the medals tally after clinching the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol final event held on Sunday.