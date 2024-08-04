Paris Olympics 2024: Top Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 9

PARIS: Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen will take the centre-stage on Day 9 of the ongoing Paris Olympics. He will take on Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the high-octane semi-final clash of the men's singles event in Paris.

Lakshya has been in sublime form as he overcame some stiff challenges to reach the last four. Sen pulled off an incredible comeback victory against 12th seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

All of India's hopes will rest on his shoulders as the 22-year-old shuttler is the only medal prospect left for India in badminton as other contenders PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Satwik-Chirag have been eliminated.

However, a tough test awaits Lakshya Sen in the semis as his opponent has beaten him on seven out of eight occasions in the past.