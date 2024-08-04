Paris Olympics 2024: Top Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 9

PARIS: Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen will take the centre-stage on Day 9 of the ongoing Paris Olympics. He will take on Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the high-octane semi-final clash of the men's singles event in Paris.
Lakshya has been in sublime form as he overcame some stiff challenges to reach the last four. Sen pulled off an incredible comeback victory against 12th seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.
All of India's hopes will rest on his shoulders as the 22-year-old shuttler is the only medal prospect left for India in badminton as other contenders PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Satwik-Chirag have been eliminated.
However, a tough test awaits Lakshya Sen in the semis as his opponent has beaten him on seven out of eight occasions in the past.
As far as Hockey is concerned, the Indian hockey team will look to build on the momentum when they lock horns against Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey.
The Indian side led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh enjoyed a sensational run in Pool B with wins over teams like New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia.
They settled for a 1-1 draw against Argentina while suffering the only defeat against reigning champions Belgium. The Indians finished in second spot in Pool B only behind defending Olympic champions Belgium, while Great Britain ended third in Pool A.
Meanwhile, the spotlight will also be on star boxer Lovlina Borgohain who will also be seen in action today. The ace pugilist will be up against Li Qian of China in women's 75kg quarterfinals bout.
The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist started-off her Paris campaign in astonishing fashion, thrashing Norway's Sunniva Hofstad 5:0 in her opening match.
The Indian athletes will also be seen in action in several other sports, including shooting, sailing and athletics.
