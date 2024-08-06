Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Causes Major Upset By Defeating Tokyo Gold Medalist, Reaches Wrestling Quarters

PARIS: Vinesh Phogat caused a major upset in the Paris Olympics 2024 by knocking out defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the women's 50kg category on Tuesday.

Against all odds, the Indian wrestler beat top seed Yui 3-2 in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarter-final of the quadrennial showpiece.

Vinesh Phogat defeated Yui Susaki, who did not concede a single point en route to her Tokyo Olympics Gold. It is astonishing to note that Yui had lost only three matches in her entire career prior to this match.

The 30-year-old wrestler from Haryana handed the Japanese wrestler's fourth defeat.