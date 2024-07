Paris [France]: Indian paddler Harmeet Desai conceded defeat against France’s Felix LeBrun in the table tennis men’s singles round of 64 match at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Harmeet Desai went down 11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 against Felix LeBrun. LeBrun dominated the game from the very first set and ended the match in just 28 minutes. (ANI)

Also Read: Paris Olympics: Good start for paddler Harmeet Desai

Also Watch: