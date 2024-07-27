Paris Olympics: India's Manu Bhaker Reaches Final After Finishing 3rd In 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification

PARIS: India's Manu Bhaker has sealed her place in the final of the women's 10m Air Pistol event by finishing in third position with an impressive total score of 580-27x in the qualifying event held on Saturday.
She delivered a consistent performance, with her total score reflecting a lethal combination of pin-point accuracy and robust dedication.
Her score of 580, accompanied by 27 inner tens (27x), secured her qualification for the final. It means that the entire nation will be rooting for her as she finds herself in a good position to have a shot at glory.
Three years after the heartbreak of the Tokyo Olympics, Bhaker has made a sensational return by earning a place in the final at the Paris Olympics.
This marks a strong comeback for the young shooter who flirted with the idea of quitting the sport sometime back. Bhaker's road to the final was nothing short of an incredible display of her exceptional talent as she demonstrated her skill-set and grit throughout the qualification rounds.
Her sixth and final series ended with a formidable score of 96, thereby pushing her overall score to 580-27x.
Bhaker clocked this score by producing a series of consistent performances, registered scores of 97, 97, 98, 96, and 96 in her previous rounds.
Meanwhile, on the other hand, Rhythm Sangwan, another rising talent, concluded her campaign with a score of 573-14x, placing her 15th in the overall standings.
Despite failing to qualify for the final, Sangwan's effort was praiseworthy, exhibiting her potential and determination.
The day's events began with some initial disappointments for the Indian contingent, but Bhaker's splendid performance provided a morale booster, keeping the hopes for a medal in the women's 10m Air Pistol event alive.
Excited fans are eagerly waiting for Bhaker's next performance and her qualification for the final brings optimism and hope.
