Paris Olympics: India's Manu Bhaker Reaches Final After Finishing 3rd In 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification

PARIS: India's Manu Bhaker has sealed her place in the final of the women's 10m Air Pistol event by finishing in third position with an impressive total score of 580-27x in the qualifying event held on Saturday.

She delivered a consistent performance, with her total score reflecting a lethal combination of pin-point accuracy and robust dedication.

Her score of 580, accompanied by 27 inner tens (27x), secured her qualification for the final. It means that the entire nation will be rooting for her as she finds herself in a good position to have a shot at glory.