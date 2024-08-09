Paris Olympics: India’s top distance runner Avinash Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase

Paris: India’s top distance runner Avinash Sable could not keep up the pace and finished 11th in the men’s 3000m steeplechase which was won by Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco in a season’s best time of 8 minutes 06.05 seconds at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday night.

Sable clocked 8:14.18, which is quite slow compared to the 8:11,20 which he clocked while winning the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. The 39-year-old army man had clocked 8:15.43 in the heats, which sealed him a place in the final, making him the first Indian athlete to reach the final of the 3000m steeplechase in the Olympics.

But in the final, Sable could not achieve his best timing and had to be satisfied with the 11th position among 16 participants, 15 of whom completed the race. IANS

