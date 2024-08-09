Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker to Lead India as Flagbearers at Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

PARIS: Veteran hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and accomplished pistol shooter Manu Bhaker have been selected as India's flagbearers for closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics scheduled for August 11. The announcement was made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). This followed the Indian men's hockey team's successful campaign. They secured a bronze medal after defeating Spain 2-1. This victory also marked the end of Sreejesh's illustrious career. The 36-year-old announced his retirement from international hockey.

Sreejesh's journey in hockey has been nothing short of remarkable. He played a pivotal role in securing India's bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This marked the end of a 41-year medal drought for Indian hockey at the Games. His retirement after Paris 2024 Olympics adds another chapter to his legacy. He played a key role in securing another bronze for India, this time in French capital.

In official statement the IOA expressed its delight in nominating Sreejesh as joint flagbearer along with Bhaker. "The Indian Olympic Association is pleased to announce PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker as flagbearers for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the statement read. IOA President Dr. PT Usha emphasized that Sreejesh was a unanimous choice among IOA leadership. This included Chef de Mission Gagan Narang and entire Indian contingent. She praised Sreejesh for his more than two decades of dedicated service to Indian hockey and sport in general.

Dr. Usha also mentioned her conversation with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. He recently won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This marked his second consecutive Olympic medal. According to Usha Chopra gracefully accepted that Sreejesh should be flagbearer. "He told me, ‘Ma’am even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai’s name’" she shared.

Manu Bhaker whose name had been announced earlier, made history by becoming first athlete from independent India to win multiple medals in a single Olympic Games. She secured bronze medals in both the 10m Air Pistol Women and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. She partnered with Sarabjot Singh.

As PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker prepare to lead Indian contingent at the closing ceremony their selection as flagbearers is fitting tribute to their significant contributions to Indian sports. The honor underscores their achievements. It highlights the pride they have brought to the nation on the global stage.