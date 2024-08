PARIS: World record holder Sarah Sjostrom won the women’s 50 metres freestyle gold at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, adding to the 100 title the Swede won last week. Australia’s Meg Harris took the silver and China’s Zhang Yufei the bronze. The 30-year-old Sjostrom is swimming as well as ever in her fifth Olympics and smashed Hungarian Katinka Hosszu’s Olympic record in the preliminaries. Agencies

