Paris Saint-Germain advance to French Cup quarter finals with a 3-1 win over Brest

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored his 30th goal of the season Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the French Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Brest that extended its unbeaten run to 15 matches. Amid persistent rumors he will leave PSG to join Real Madrid after his contract runs out at the end of June, Mbappé has been in tremendous form this season. Last weekend, the France captain scored his 20th league goal in just 19 matches. Agencies

