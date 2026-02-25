Paris St. Germain defender Achraf Hakimi to face trial for rape

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been ordered to stand trial in a rape case, lawyers told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said she will appeal the judge’s decision that followed recommendations from the Nanterre public prosecutor’s office, which last August called for the player to stand trial.

Colin said a date for the trial has not been set.

Rachel-Flore Pardo, who represents the plaintiff, told this publication that her client welcomed the order committing the case to trial “with relief,” adding it “is fully consistent with the evidence in the file.”

Hakimi, one of the best defenders in the world, has denied any wrongdoing and said on X that he “calmly awaits” a trial that “will allow the truth to emerge publicly.”

“Today, an accusation of rape is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it, and everything shows that it is false. This is as unjust for the innocent as it is for genuine victims,” he said on the eve of a crucial Champions League playoff. Agencies

Also Read: Hakimi Triumphs: Wins African Footballer of the Year 2025