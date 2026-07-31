Parul finishes fifth in 3000m steeplechase; Manpreet misses out shot put medal at CWG 2026

Glasgow: India’s Parul Chaudhary and Manpreet Kaur finished outside the podium places in their respective finals on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games. Parul finished fifth in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 9:26.75, significantly slower than her National Record mark of 9:12.46.

Kenya’s Faith Cherotich (9:01.76), England’s Elise Thorner (9:05.45), and Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai (9:09.96) completed the podium. Cherotich’s timing was also a Games Record.

Over at the women’s shot put final, Manpreet was in touching distance of creating history but she finished fourth with a best throw of 17.49m.

Canada’s Sarah Mitton took gold with 19.88m, Nigeria’s Jessica Oji secured silver with 17.87m, and Jamaica’s Lloydricia Cameron, who displaced the Indian in third place with her last throw, bagged bronze with 17.87m.

In para athletics, India’s Sagar Thayat (51.97m, F43 - 834 points) and Devender Kumar (48.20m, F44 - 739 points) finished sixth and seventh respectively in the men’s discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final. Sagar’s effort broke the Area Record, with both athletes also bettering their Season’s Best attempts. Agencies

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