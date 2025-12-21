Pat Cummins overtakes Mitchell Johnson, achieves historic feat for Australia

NEW DELHI: Australian skipper Pat Cummins went past former pacer Mitchell Johnson to become the sixth-highest wicket taker for his country in Tests on Saturday.

Cummins achieved the feat when he found the outside edge of England’s Ollie Pope’s bat and Marnus Labuschange took a stunning left-handed catch in the slips during the fourth day of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Injured Cummins was forced to miss the first two Tests in Perth and Brisbane, both won by the host by eight wickets. When the 32-year-old pacer returned to action at the Adelaide Oval for his 72nd Test, he had 309 wickets to his name. Agencies

