Pathak’s unbeaten 64 steers Dibrugarh Warriors to fifth Assam Premier League win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh Warriors beat Nagaon Rangers by eight wickets to register their fifth win Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Opting to field, Warriors had the ideal start as Ranjan Bikash Das dismissed Sumit Kashyap on the third ball of the match, without a run on the board. Jitu Ali then led the way for Rangers with a hard fought 42 off 35 balls, striking six fours. Meanwhile, skipper Anurag Talukdar also chipped in with 26 off 30. However, the innings fell away sharply in the closing stages, with only three batters scoring in double digits. Sidhartha Sankar Baruah finished with impressive figures of 3/15.

Diwiz Pathak and Rituraj Biswas ensured that warriors chased down the target successfully.

The pair put on an 84-run stand for the second wicket. Biswas striking 33 off 34 balls while Pathak remained unbeaten on 64 off 58 balls with nine fours.

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