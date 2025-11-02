Patrick Vieira departs Genoa with club bottom of Serie A

MILAN: Serie A bottom side Genoa has sacked coach Patrick Vieira after a winless start to its campaign, with three draws and six losses.

Former France midfielder Vieira took over in November last year when Genoa was 17th and helped the club avoid relegation, finishing 13th in the Italian top-flight. However, it made a dismal start to the new season, scoring four goals in nine matches.

“Genoa CFC announces that Patrick Vieira is no longer the coach of the first team... the technical leadership of the first team has been entrusted on an interim basis to Roberto Murgita, assisted by Domenico Criscito,” the club said in a statement on Saturday. Genoa, which is two points below the safety zone, visits Sassuolo on Monday. Agencies

