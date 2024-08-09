Paul Adams, Imraan Khan appointed as South Africa‘s high-performance bowling, batting leads

New Delhi: Paul Adams and Imraan Khan have been appointed as the High-Performance Bowling and Batting Leads by Cricket South Africa (CSA), with their tenures set to begin from September 1.

Adams, the former spinner who played 45 Tests and 24 ODIs for the men’s team, has been serving as the spin bowling coach for the U19 Men’s and South Africa Emerging Men’s teams since 2023.

Adams, 47, has also previously assisted the South Africa A side, and guided the Cape Cobras, to five titles across all three formats between 2012 and 2016. He comes after more recently coaching the Division 2 side Eastern Cape Iinyathi.

“The appointments of Paul Adams and Imraan Khan mark an exciting new chapter for Cricket South Africa’s High Performance program. Their roles are key in ensuring that our men’s and women’s domestic and national players receive the necessary mentorship required at this level.”

“Paul’s extensive experience and proven track record as a coach will be invaluable in nurturing our upcoming talent. His dedication and passion for the game make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Grant van Velden, Head of High Performance. IANS

Also Read: South Africa should eye 2023 WC spot, avoid clash with IPL: Paul Adams

Also Watch: