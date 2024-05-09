Paul Stirling named Ireland captain for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Dublin: Cricket Ireland has named a 15-member men’s squad to represent Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with opener Paul Stirling leading the side in the mega event to be played in the Caribbean and the USA in June. The European side are placed in Group A of the tournament, alongside India, Pakistan, USA and Canada. The squad includes experienced names such as Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, and George Dockrell.

Besides the squad for the T20 World Cup, Cricket Ireland announced two more T20 International squads for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan in Dublin, and the Tri-Series with Netherlands and Scotland in Voorburg, the Netherlands next month. The three squads feature the same 14 players, however, Josh Little (currently playing in the IPL) will be added as the 15th squad member at the T20 World Cup. IANS

