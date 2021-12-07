Perth ruled out as Ashes venue

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday concluded that the fifth and final Ashes Test, earlier scheduled to be held in Perth from January 14, cannot be played there due to the strict quarantine rules in Western Australia (WA), and that a replacement venue will be announced in due course.



Cricket Australia tweeted its disappointment on Monday saying, "While every effort was made to ensure the fifth Vodafone #Ashes Test match could be staged in Perth, it is unfortunately not possible to align the respective priorities of the WA Government, CA and WA Cricket. We'll provide an update on the replacement venue in due course." IANS

