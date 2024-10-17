Perth Stadium to host Ashes opener between Australia and England: Cricket Australia

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday that Perth Stadium will host the first game of the highly-anticipated 2025/26 Ashes series between Australia and England. The announcement also means that Perth will host an Ashes series opener for first time in 43 years, when it hosts the game from November 21-25 next year. It will be followed by the day-night Brisbane Test at the Gabba (Dec 4-8) and the Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval (Dec 17-21), with Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test (Dec 26-30) and Sydney’s New Year’s Test (Jan4-8) retaining their traditional timeslots.

CA added that the 2025/26 Ashes dates have been released earlier than usual to allow fans coming from overseas or interstate to plan their itineraries in advance. They also stated there has already been enormous interest from fans across the world wanting to see the next instalment of the game’s oldest rivalry. IANS

