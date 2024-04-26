Peru, El Salvador to meet in June: South American nation’s football federation

Lima: Peru will finalize their preparations for this year’s Copa America in the United States with a friendly against El Salvador, the South American nation’s football federation said on Wednesday. The match will be played at Subaru Park in the Philadelphia metropolitan area on June 14, a week exactly before Peru’s Copa America opener against Chile in Arlington, Texas.

“There are many restrictions in terms of available venues in the United States before the start of the Copa America but we have managed to find one and this will allow us to start preparing there 10 days before the tournament begins,” Peru national team director Franco Navarro said.

The Blanquirroja will also meet Paraguay in a friendly in Lima on June 7, the former’s last home fixture before the Copa America. Peru have been drawn in Group A of the continental tournament alongside Chile, Argentina and Canada. IANS

Also Read: Peru, Paraguay to meet in Copa America warmup: Peruvian football federation

Also Watch: