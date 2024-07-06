PGA Tour: Hayden Springer shoots 59 at John Deere Classic

Silvis: Hayden Springer hit the magic number 69 as he posted a sub-60 round in the John Deere Classic for a 12-under 59. It was the 14th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history.

Still, it got him only a two-shot lead over Sami Valimaki on a rain-hit TPC Deere Run so vulnerable to scoring that only 13 players in the 156-man field were over par.

Players were allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the short grass.

Springer shot 27 on the front nine and tried to block out thoughts of a 59 or better. Then he made five straight pars and figured the chance had passed until he holed a 55-yard shot for eagle on the par-5 17th.

Needing a birdie for golf’s magic number, his approach caught the slope and left him 12 feet short, and the putt was true all the way.

The PGA Tour record is a 58 by Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship in 2016. Furyk also is among 13 players with a 59.

Eric Cole had a 62, while the group at 63 included Luke Clanton. Lucas Glover, outside bubble with five weeks to go before the FedEx Cup playoffs, shot 64.

Kevin Chappell was among those at 64. Conditions were so conducive to scoring that 12 players from the morning wave were at 65 or lower. Jordan Spieth was not among them. He had to scramble for a 69, and his first step Friday will be making the cut. IANS

