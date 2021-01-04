Philippe Coutinho undergoes knee surgery

MADRID: Star forward Philippe Coutinho will be out of action for "approximately three months" after undergoing a successful knee surgery, FC Barcelona has confirmed.



"Philippe Coutinho has undergone a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee this Saturday morning of January 2, but the verdict is that he will be out of action for approximately three months," a statement from the club read.

Coutinho was injured in the final game at 2020 against Eibar at Camp Nou. The Brazilian had to limp out of the game in the closing minutes, leaving his side to end the game with 10 men after only going on as a 65th-minute substitute. On Wednesday morning, tests confirmed early impressions that Coutinho will need an operation to repair the damage.

He had returned to Barca in the summer after his loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and began the season brightly, but his form dipped in recent weeks and there had been speculation that with teenager Pedri taking his place in the first team, Barca could look to sell him to raise funds for new signings.

Appearing in 14 games, he scored three goals and delivered two assists. IANS



