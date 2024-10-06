Pistol shooter Divanshi wins second gold as India sweep women’s 25m standard pistol

New Delhi: Pistol shooter Divanshi bagged a second individual gold in the women’s 25m standard pistol, leading an Indian clean sweep in the event as the Colts added five more medals to their tally including two more golds, at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, currently underway in Lima.

Suraj Sharma also won the junior men’s standard pistol gold as Mukesh Nelavalli, who already has four golds in the competition, settled for bronze in this one.

Divanshi tallied 564 out of 600 in the junior women’s standard pistol, to finish ahead of teammate Parisha Gupta, who shot 559. Manvi Jain’s 557, ensured the Indian clean sweep in the event- a first in the competition.

India also bagged the fourth place as Shikha Chaudhary’s 554, put her a point ahead of Marja Kirss of Estonia.

In the corresponding men’s event, Suraj Sharma shot 571, to finish ahead of Poland’s Ivan Rakistski, who shot 568 for his silver. Mukesh also shot 568 but on bronze on countback.

Harsimar Singh Rattha (565), Raajwardan Singh Patil (562) and Pradhyumn Singh (562) finished seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

In the junior women’s 50m rifle prone event, Melvina Joel Gladson (617.5) was the best Indian on show with a 14th place finish. Further back was Prachi Gaikwad (616.7), Khushi (615.1) and Aadhya Agrawal (614.2) and Anoushka Thokur (611.9), in 19th, 26th, 27th and 35th spots respectively. Melvina, Prachi and Anoushka’s combined tally of 1846.1, gave them sixth spot in the team competition in prone. IANS

