‘Pitch might spin a little bit’ Says India head coach Rahul Dravid

Hyderabad: India head coach Rahul Dravid is expecting the pitch for the first Test against England to be a ‘good one’ but he also sees spin coming into play as the game goes on.

Ahead of the first Test starting in Hyderabad from Thursday, the 22-yard pitch spotted a dry look, especially from the good length area on either side of it.

“Hard one to say (nature of pitch). We will have a look once it (match) starts and figure it out. It looks a good one from what I have seen,” Dravid began his statement during Tuesday’s media interaction in a rather mundane manner.

“But may spin a little bit. How quickly and how fast, I am not sure. But it might spin a little bit certainly as the game goes on.”

Fast bowler Mark Wood, on the other hand, admitted that the England camp has had a discussion about the nature of pitch but without creating a bedlam in their minds. Agencies

